Leeds Rhinos pay tribute to young rugby league player after brave cancer battle

Leeds Rhinos have paid tribute to a member of their Physical Disability squad who has died at the age of 23.

James Addyman was part of the team formed in 2018 and was "influential" during their inaugural season, the club said.

James Addyman cc Leeds Rhinos

He had returned to playing rugby after losing an arm and shoulder to cancer.

James was originally diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer in 2017 and had his right arm and shoulder joint removed and earlier this year he had further chemotherapy after cancerous nodules were found on his lung.

A proud Cumbrian, he also played for Carlisle and Keswick 2nds and was named the Community Hero in the 2018 Cumberland News awards after he abseiled down the side of a Newcastle hotel to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, which helped him during his treatment, the club said.

Phil Caplan, Chairman of Leeds Rhinos Foundation said: “James was a wonderful player and ambassador, who epitomised everything that was best about PDRL. Admired by all who had the privilege of watching him score some sensational tries, he was an absolute inspiration to his team-mates who loved having him around the dressing room.”

"The team will retire the number four shirt in James’ honour and there will be a minute’s silence ahead of the PDRL exhibition team against Castleford this Sunday 17th November at Brotherton Bulldogs.

"On behalf of everyone at Leeds Rhinos Foundation and Leeds Rhinos we would like to pass our condolences to James’ family and friends."