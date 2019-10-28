Leeds Rhinos release forward Nathaniel Peteru

Leeds Rhinos have parted company with New Zealand-born forward Nathaniel Peteru.

The 27-year-old joined Leeds from Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2018 season and had a year remaining on his contract.

A Rhinos statement said he has been "released from the remainder of his contract to enable him to pursue other opportunities"

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “After speaking with Nathaniel we understand that he wants to explore new opportunities away from the club and we have therefore come to an agreement to release him early from his contract.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank Nathaniel for all he has given to the Rhinos during his two seasons at Emerald Headingley.

"He has been a popular member of our squad and leaves with our best wishes and thanks. I know he is excited about the new challenges ahead and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Peteru made 13 appearances in his first season at Leeds and played 19 times this year.

In the club's statement, he said: “Firstly I would like to thank the club, the players, the coaches and staff for making me and my family feel welcome during my time at Leeds.

"It has been a privilege to represent the club and has also been a great journey for myself.

“I am thankful to the club for allowing me to leave to pursue my ambitions elsewhere and I would also like to pay tribute to the fans who have been unreal to me since I arrived at the club. I leave with fond memories and wish the Rhinos all the best for the future.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Peteru has been attracting interest from other clubs, including London Broncos.

Peteru was one of Rhinos' non-federation-trained players.