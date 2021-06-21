Richie Myler scores for Rhinos in their win at Castleford on May 28, the last game they played before a coronavirus outbreak led to training being cancelled. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos' Kirkstall training base was closed for 10 days after eight players or staff tested positive for the virus and their fixtures at home to St Helens 10 days ago and away against Catalans Dragons last Saturday were called off.

Leeds have not trained for almost two weeks, but PCR tests over the weekend were all negative and the squad were today (Monday) beginning preparations for a return to Betfred Super League action at Salford Red Devils on Friday.

Rovers, though, have successfully applied to the RFL to have their match this week postponed after three more of their players tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, adding to two cases last week.

Hull KR - whose Ben Crooks is pictured mounting an attack - won at Wigan Warriors last Friday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Nine others have been forced to isolate as close contacts.

Training has been postponed until Wednesday under the sport's multiple cases protocols, with a further round of PCR testing to be carried out then.

Hull KR players who had been selected for the Combined Nations All Stars team, which will be announced later today have been stood down as part of the isolation procedures.

Under the RFL’s Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 – either through positive tests or as close contacts.