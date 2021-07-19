The 30-year-old has signed for Rhinos after two seasons with Huddersfield Giants.

A Man of Steel nominee in 2020, the half-back previously played for Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders in the NRL and reckons he is joining “the biggest club in Super League”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sezer said: “I hope I can be part of a successful couple of years here.

Rhinos' new signing Aidan Sezer. Picture c/o Leeds Rhinos.

“Leeds are known for their fan base and the enormity of the club and I am looking forward to experiencing that as a player.

“A lot of the boys who have been at the club in the past cannot speak highly enough about the Rhinos. It will be a good environment for me to play my best.”

He added: “Leeds sells itself to you because of the size of the club.

“Back home, I used to watch Leeds when I was growing up, I am really excited to be joining the club and can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Aidan Sezer scores for Giants against Rhinos this season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos coach Richard Agar hailed Sezer as “a top-class player and a skilful half-back who will help bring the best out of the exciting talents we have in our team”.

He said: “I know he had attracted interest from other clubs, both here in Super League and the NRL. However, I think it speaks volumes for his hunger and ambition that he wants to try and be part of a successful era at Emerald Headingley.”

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield added: “We are delighted to have signed Aidan. With Rob Lui leaving us at the end of the season, strengthening our half-back options was a priority and Aidan was someone we identified early on as a good fit for our style of play.

“He impressed everyone in Super League last season with Huddersfield and I think he will thrive in our environment from next year.”