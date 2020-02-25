Leeds Rhinos sign Wigan Warriors forward Joe Greenwood on two-month loan

Have your say

England Knights forward Joe Greenwood could make his Leeds Rhinos debut this week after joining them on a two-month loan from Wigan Warriors.

The former St Helens and Gold Coast Titans man is available for Rhinos’ Betfred Super League home clash with Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Outside-back Rhys Evans, who joined Rhinos last month on a season’s loan from Bradford Bulls, has returned to the Championship club on what Leeds say is a month-long loan deal.

Greenwood has not played in Super League for Wigan this season, but made 21 appearances last year.

Though he is known as a second-rower, Rhinos are likely to use the 6ft 4in Oldham-born pack man in the middle of the field, an area where they have been looking to strengthen since the end of last season.

The two-month deal will allow both parties to have a look at each other before a decision is made on a possible longer stay.

Greenwood, 26, described the move to Leeds as “an exciting challenge for me”.

He said: “I can’t wait to get started.

“Like Wigan, Leeds is a club with a tremendous history and, when the opportunity came from [director of rugby] Kevin Sinfield and [coach] Richard Agar, it was one I was willing to take.

“I am fit and ready to go and looking forward to meeting the Leeds lads this week.”

Despite hailing from Saddleworth, Greenwood revealed: “I used to support Leeds when I was little.

“I had Barrie McDermott’s name on the back of my shirt.

“I suppose it is funny how things turn out.

“This is a great opportunity and I hope I can bring something to the club from my own game.”

Greenwood made his Super League debut with St Helens in 2012, spending five seasons there before moving to the NRL with Gold Coast Titans.

He scored four tries in 22 games for the Queensland club and joined Wigan mid-way through 2018, making his debut in a home win against Leeds.

He played 11 times for Wigan that year, scoring four tries and featured in their Grand Final triumph over Warrington Wolves.

Greenwood made his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Elland Road in 2018 and was a try scorer for the Knights in a 38-6 win over Jamaica at Emerald Headingley last autumn.

Sinfield said, “We are pleased to have brought in a player of Joe’s experience to bolster our pack.

“I would like to thank Wigan for their cooperation in making the move possible and we look forward to welcoming Joe into our group.

“He is a player with undoubted potential having played in the NRL and for some of the biggest clubs in Super League.

“I look forward to seeing how he complements our existing squad.”

Meanwhile, Evans will spend the next month with Bradford.

The former Warrington man was brought in by Leeds as cover for their outside-backs, but has yet to play a first team game.