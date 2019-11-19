Leeds Rhinos star Caitlin Beevers nominated for BBC Young Sports Personality honour

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos and England full-back Caitlin Beevers is in contention to become the BBC's Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Beevers is one of 10 youngsters, from a variety of sports, to be shortlisted for the prestigious prize.

Caitlin Beevers challenges Castleford Tigers' defence during this year's Grand Final. Picture by Steve Riding.

The nomination comes at the end of a year in which Beevers helped Rhinos to a Challenge Cup and Super League double, last month's Grand Final victory over Castleford Tigers coming on her 18th birthday.

She also played for England in the Women’s World Cup 9s in Sydney and has just returned from the national side's tour of Papua New Guinea.

Beevers is also a Rugby Football League match official and made her debut as a referee in the National Conference this year.

Originally a winger, she joined Rhinos from Dewsbury Moor for Leeds' debut season in 2018, scoring 17 tries in 14 appearances.

She touched down 11 times in 19 games this year, including a try in the Challenge Cup final defeat of Castleford.

The other nine nominees for the award are cyclist Charlie Aldridge, Sky Brown (skateboarding), Caroline Dubois (boxing), Josh Hill (golf), Bethany Paull (artistic gymnastics), Huddersfield's Aaliyah Powell (taekwondo), Ottlie Robinson-Shaw (kayaking), Toni Shaw (para-swimming) and Maisie Summers-Newton (para-swimming).

Part winners of the award include former Formula One world champion Jenson Button, ex-Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, diving's Tom Daley and footballer Wayne Rooney.

The winner will be announced at the BBC radio 1 teen awards and will attend the Sports Personality of the Year show in Aberdeen on December 15.