Leeds Rhinos star fails in bid to overturn ban as Hunslet player is hit with eight-game suspension

Kiwi forward Tetevano appealed his ban for a Grade C reckless high tackle in last week’s Betfred Super League win at Wigan Warriors but last night’s operational rules tribunal upheld the decision.

It means the 30-year-old’s season could be over unless Leeds - who have regular rounds remaining against Hull FC at Magic Weekend on Saturday, at champions St Helens and home to Hull KR - qualify for the play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamaica international Jones-Bishop, meanwhile, has been found guilty of a Grade F charge of “Other Contrary Behaviour – biting” in the Betfred League 1 fixture against Rochdale Hornets on August 22.

He was found not guilty of a separate Grade C charge of punching in the same fixture.

The Leeds-born player, who joined from Oldham this season, has already indicated that he will be taking up the right of appeal, with the appeal to be heard this evening.

Leeds Rhinos' Zane Tetevano (SWPIX)