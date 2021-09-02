Leeds Rhinos star fails in bid to overturn ban as Hunslet player is hit with eight-game suspension

Kiwi forward Tetevano appealed his ban for a Grade C reckless high tackle in last week’s Betfred Super League win at Wigan Warriors but last night’s operational rules tribunal upheld the decision.
It means the 30-year-old’s season could be over unless Leeds - who have regular rounds remaining against Hull FC at Magic Weekend on Saturday, at champions St Helens and home to Hull KR - qualify for the play-offs.
Jamaica international Jones-Bishop, meanwhile, has been found guilty of a Grade F charge of “Other Contrary Behaviour – biting” in the Betfred League 1 fixture against Rochdale Hornets on August 22.
He was found not guilty of a separate Grade C charge of punching in the same fixture.
The Leeds-born player, who joined from Oldham this season, has already indicated that he will be taking up the right of appeal, with the appeal to be heard this evening.