Leeds Rhinos star Luke Gale joins Hull FC in his "perfect" fit

Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Luke Gale has joined Hull FC. (ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX)

On a hectic day of transfer activity in Super League - which started with Hull legend Marc Sneyd surprisingly rejoining Salford Red Devils - former Man of Steel Gale heads to the KCOM Stadium on a one-year deal.

Having captained Leeds to Challenge Cup final success last year, he arrives as one of the competition’s leading half-backs from the last decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there has been speculation about Gale’s Headingley future ever since being stripped of the captaincy following a disagreement with Rhinos coach Richard Agar four months ago.

He still had a year left on his deal but Leeds had already signed two high-class Australian half-backs for 2022 - Huddersfield Giants’ Aidan Sezer and Warrington Wolves’ Blake Austin - meaning Gale would have needed to fight for his spot.

The chance to join Hull, instead, clearly appealed to the 33-year-old and he is a straight replacement for club icon Sneyd.

Gale will now link up with Australian stand-off Josh Reynolds for the Airlie Birds and bid to help them improve after a disappointing 2021 campaign.

Hull boss Brett Hodgson had been looking to make changes to his squad but few expected the departure of Sneyd, the co-captain who won the Lance Todd Trophy twice when helping FC win the Challenge Cup in 2016 and 2017.

Hull FC's Marc Sneyd has joined Salford Red Devils (SWPIX)

On joining Hull, former Castleford Tigers star Gale - who played in the 2017 World Cup final for Englanfd - said: “First and foremost, it’s a massive club with lots of ambition and that was a key attractive factor for me.

“It’s a squad that you would consider to be a title-challenging one with plenty of depth for 2022, so I’m massively excited to be joining the club.

“I spoke with Brett [Hodgson] at length last night and he discussed what he expected from me.

“I was really impressed with what I heard and it excited me even more.

“Throughout the Super League era, I have been on the receiving end of this Hull side several times – I just think it’s a really exciting squad to be a part of.”

Gale, who won Man of Steel after helping Castleford finish top for the first time in 2017, added: “I think it’s a great fit for me as a player, too.

"With Jake Connor at full-back, that suits me as a player and the strength we have in other areas across the pitch I feel will compliment me hugely, as well.

“It’s a perfect fit for me. I can’t wait to meet the lads and crack on with pre-season training.”

The ex-Bradford Bulls playmaker is Hull’s fourth new signing for 2022 joining Fijian internationals Kane Evans and Joe Lovodua, and England Knights winger Darnell McIntosh.

Hodgson said: “Luke is a really high-quality addition for us and his arrival will be significant in changing the dynamic of our team as we continue to evolve and shape our squad for 2022.

“He is a proven international player, a natural leader and a competitor, who will have a strong influence on our attack and how we want to play, which will really compliment Jake [Connor] and Josh [Reynolds] in our spine.

“I have been really impressed by his attitude and desire to make a real impression at the club and he shares the same beliefs and drive we have as a club; he is hungry for success.