Leeds Rhinos star Luke Gale joins Hull FC in his "perfect" fit

On a hectic day of transfer activity in Super League - which started with Hull legend Marc Sneyd surprisingly rejoining Salford Red Devils - former Man of Steel Gale heads to the KCOM Stadium on a one-year deal.
Having captained Leeds to Challenge Cup final success last year, he arrives as one of the competition’s leading half-backs from the last decade.
However, there has been speculation about Gale’s Headingley future ever since being stripped of the captaincy following a disagreement with Rhinos coach Richard Agar four months ago.
He still had a year left on his deal but Leeds had already signed two high-class Australian half-backs for 2022 - Huddersfield Giants’ Aidan Sezer and Warrington Wolves’ Blake Austin - meaning Gale would have needed to fight for his spot.
The chance to join Hull, instead, clearly appealed to the 33-year-old and he is a straight replacement for club icon Sneyd.
Gale will now link up with Australian stand-off Josh Reynolds for the Airlie Birds and bid to help them improve after a disappointing 2021 campaign.
Hull boss Brett Hodgson had been looking to make changes to his squad but few expected the departure of Sneyd, the co-captain who won the Lance Todd Trophy twice when helping FC win the Challenge Cup in 2016 and 2017.
On joining Hull, former Castleford Tigers star Gale - who played in the 2017 World Cup final for Englanfd - said: “First and foremost, it’s a massive club with lots of ambition and that was a key attractive factor for me.
“It’s a squad that you would consider to be a title-challenging one with plenty of depth for 2022, so I’m massively excited to be joining the club.
“I spoke with Brett [Hodgson] at length last night and he discussed what he expected from me.
“I was really impressed with what I heard and it excited me even more.
“Throughout the Super League era, I have been on the receiving end of this Hull side several times – I just think it’s a really exciting squad to be a part of.”
Gale, who won Man of Steel after helping Castleford finish top for the first time in 2017, added: “I think it’s a great fit for me as a player, too.
"With Jake Connor at full-back, that suits me as a player and the strength we have in other areas across the pitch I feel will compliment me hugely, as well.
“It’s a perfect fit for me. I can’t wait to meet the lads and crack on with pre-season training.”
The ex-Bradford Bulls playmaker is Hull’s fourth new signing for 2022 joining Fijian internationals Kane Evans and Joe Lovodua, and England Knights winger Darnell McIntosh.
Hodgson said: “Luke is a really high-quality addition for us and his arrival will be significant in changing the dynamic of our team as we continue to evolve and shape our squad for 2022.
“He is a proven international player, a natural leader and a competitor, who will have a strong influence on our attack and how we want to play, which will really compliment Jake [Connor] and Josh [Reynolds] in our spine.
“I have been really impressed by his attitude and desire to make a real impression at the club and he shares the same beliefs and drive we have as a club; he is hungry for success.
“It has been a really exciting few weeks for the club and our recruitment shows the direction we’re looking to take as a team and a club.”