Leeds Rhinos to confirm Richard Agar as team boss

Interim-boss Richard Agar is set to be named as Leeds Rhinos' new coach on Monday

Rhinos have called a press conference for 9.30am on Monday at Emerald Headingley.

A club statement said they will be making a "significant announcement regarding the club’s next head coach."

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Agar will take the role after four months as interim-boss.

He was appointed in May after Dave Furner was sacked just 14 games into a three-year deal.

Agar's first match in charge was a Coral Challenge Cup defeat at Betfred Championship side Bradford Bulls.

Leeds have won seven of their 14 Super League games since then and are set to finish eighth in the table.

Agar's main objective was to avoid relegation which was achieved with two games in hand.

A former stand-off for clubs including Dewsbury Rams, Featherstone Rovers and Widnes Vikings, Agar has coached at York City Knights, Hull, Wakefield Trinity Wildcats, Warrington Wolves and the French national side.

He spent last year working in Australia and joined Leeds in pre-season as head of player and coach development.

He was drafted in as Furner's assistant when James Lowes left the club early in the campaign.