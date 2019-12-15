Leeds Rhinos to name Konrad Hurrell and Luke Gale in team to face Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Richard Agar has revealed he will name a “very strong” side for their Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity – and include three of the club’s four new signings.

It is often the case that clubs hold back some of their big-name players for after the opening warm-up game of pre-season.

New Leeds Rhinos signing Luke Gale. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

But Agar is keen to see some of his 2020 recruits in action so England scrum-half Luke Gale and the double capture from Huddersfield Giants – Kruise Leeming and Alex Mellor – will all play against Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.

Dream Team centre Konrad Hurrell – fresh from playing his part in Tonga’s historic successes over Great Britain and Australia – will also feature in the contest at Emerald Headingley.

“I think we will have a very strong side out on Boxing Day which should be great for the fans to see how all the hard work in pre-season is coming along,” said Agar.

“Luke Gale has fitted in really well and it will be good to see his combination with Robert Lui as we begin the final part of our preparations for the new season.

“I think every coach in Super League will say that their squad has a spring in their step at this time of year.

“There is certainly an upbeat vibe about the place.

“We still have a lot to do technically about how we are going to play with our new players but I am confident we will get that done before the start of the season.

“The boys are driving a lot of that themselves and they are a joy to be around at the moment.”

New Leeds signing from Huddersfield Giants, Kruise Leeming is tackled by London Broncos' Jay Pitts (Picture: PA)

Rhinos have been back in pre-season training since the beginning of November although international stars Hurrell, Rhyse Martin and Wellington Albert returned later than the main group.

Agar, however, has confirmed that Hurrell will feature against Trinity.

“It has been good to have Konrad Hurrell back in for a couple of weeks now,” he said.

“Koni dances to his own beat and the boys love his presence around the group. He has had a terrific off season with what he has achieved with Tonga but it is great to have him back involved.”