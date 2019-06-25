Leeds Rhinos transfer speculation hots up - Hull KR and Salford Red Devils also involved

Leeds Rhinos’ Tongan international stand-off/full-back Tui Lolohea is close to joining Salford Red Devils.

The 24-year-old signed for Rhinos from Wests Tigers last autumn on a three-year contract, but could be on his way out after only 17 appearances as part of Leeds’ bid to recruit Salford’s Australian stand-off Robert Lui.

In a Tweet, the Sun newspaper’s rugby league writer Gary Carter claimed Lolohea will join Salford by the end of Tuesday, subject to passing a medical.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Lolohea met with Salford coach Ian Watson at a hotel in Leeds on Tuesday afternoon.

Lolohea missed Rhinos’ defeat at St Helens last Friday when he was on Test duty for Tonga in New Zealand.

Signed as a stand-off, Lolohea failed to make an impact in the role and was switched to full-back as cover for the injured Jack Walker, who is now fit and returned against Saints.

The deal to bring Lui to Emerald Headingley has yet to be concluded and it is a similar situation with Rhinos’ Australian hooker Matt Parcell’s possible move to Hull KR.

Leeds are prepared to release Parcell, who is contracted until the end of 2020.

Shaun Lunt, a former Rhinos loan player, is expected to move the other way from Hull KR to Leeds.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith has named only an 18-man squad for Thursday’s game against Hull, rather than the usual 19, fuelling speculation he hopes to bring in Parcell in time for the derby clash.

Hull KR’s prospects of signing Parcell hinge on Junior Vaivai leaving the club to open up a space on their quota.

He is being linked with a move to Toulouse Olympique.

Parcell, 26, was selected in the 2017 Super League Dream Team at the end of his first season with Leeds, when he scored 19 tries in 34 appearances and was an influential member of their Grand Final-winning squad.

He has played 18 times this year, all but five of those appearances being as a substitute.

Lunt, who is six years older than Parcell, played in Rhinos’ 2012 title success against Warrington Wolves.