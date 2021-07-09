Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons: Richard Agar looking for another ‘Herculean’ effort

That is how he described their display in Monday’s 22-16 win at Warrington Wolves and now his exhausted side – striving for a fifth successive victory – must repeat it as they play a fourth game in just 13 days.

Their French opponents have only lost once all year and Agar conceded: “It is a big challenge.

“They are methodical, do what they do really well and are very productive in a couple of areas.

“Catalans are very well organised and statistically they are number one in the comp’ for making tackles and have less misses than anyone while they complete really high and kick chase very well, too.

“Josh Drinkwater has been very productive around their kicking game. He’s set 25 per cent of their tries up with kicks which is pretty phenomenal.

“When they run shapes, Sam Tomkins is on the end of them and he’s still great at coming up with the right play. They’re just doing it to a high standard every week. We need another one of those Herculean efforts.”

Leeds have a raft of players back to augment their side such as captain Luke Gale, Cameron Smith and Richie Myler.

Richard Agar. Picture Bruce Rollinson

However, they will be without utility back Jack Broadbent for up to three months after he suffered an ankle injury at Warrington.

Agar said: “It is ankle ligament damage, but he is going to see a specialist over whether there’s a surgical requirement.

“Hopefully there’s not and it’ll be rest, recuperation and rehab’ for him, but there is a chance they may well look at surgery, depending on what the scan says. It is a blow, because the kid has been going great.”

Rhinos duo Corey Johnson and Corey Hall have joined York City Knights on loan.

Hooker Johnson, 20, made his Super League debut for Leeds in 2019 after signing a four-year deal but then surprisingly retired from rugby league to focus on a career outside of the game.

However, this week, the former England Academy international has returned to Rhinos – and immediately joined Championship club Knights on loan for the remainder of the season.