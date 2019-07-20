Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - Lure of Wembley is incentive for Hull players

IT is well-documented just how long it has been since Hull FC last won at Headingley but there is a new incentive to end that barren run tomorrow.

It was 2007 the last time the Airlie Birds prospered at the home of Leeds Rhinos, a sequence that incorporates 14 successive losses.

But with Hull up to third and their hosts facing a battle to avoid relegation, Lee Radford’s side will fancy their chances of changing all of that tomorrow.

Moreover, there is a Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves next Saturday to think about.

“There’s places still up for grabs for that one,” said Radford.

“One of the messages I’ve given to the 17 I’ve named this week is don’t not pick yourself for that semi-final.

“That’s what I want to put across there: you have a chance to play in a huge, huge game. If you show you can play and you can play well in that semi it will certainly be looked favourable on if we get past that hurdle (to Wembley).”

After a minor blip, Hull got back on track with victory over London Broncos last week and the league is the priority before thoughts turn to reaching a third Wembley final in four years.

“We can’t overlook this Leeds game,” added Radford.

“You only have to look at that league table; some teams up there play each other this weekend and there’s teams taking points off one another.

“It’s important we’re conscious that we continue to pick up the wins in order to finish in that third spot which will be great. If we get above that even better.”

Hull make their first trip to the revamped Headingley where city rivals Hull KR turned Leeds over last week.

They make just one change to their 19-man squad with Jordan Lane, out with a knee injury since Easter, replacing Kieran Buchanan. Gareth Ellis returns after a facial injury. Albert Kelly remains unfit but should be fine for Warrington.

“It still sounds as noisy as it ever did,” added Radford, the 40-year-old who played in that last victory 12 years ago.

“They’re just starting to play under Rich (Agar) a little bit like they have done in previous seasons.

“They’re relying heavily on dummy-half carries and getting their sets going forward for them and not relying on shape too much but flooding through and denting your line.

“Robert Lui is quick in there as is Jack Walker and Liam Sutcliffe will be in there possibly this week and with Brad Dwyer and now Shaun Lunt they have some real dummy-half carry threats.

“Our ruck control will have to be really good.”