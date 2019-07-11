Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: Emotional Headingley farewell for Robins’ Danny McGuire

HULL KR’S Danny McGuire admits his final ever appearance at Emerald Headingley comes in far from ideal circumstances.

The former Great Britain star spent 18 seasons in the colours of his hometown Leeds Rhinos and won eight Super League titles.

Hull KR's Leeds Rhinos 'old boy', Danny McGuire. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He retires at the end of this season and plays at Headingley for the last time tomorrow when joint-bottom Robins face opponents who are also battling for survival.

“Ideally my last game at Headingley, playing against the club I love and where I have got some great memories, would not be a relegation clash,” admitted McGuire.

“But it is what it is. I am an emotional person, but I was pretty determined to enjoy this last year and not get too caught up in that side of things.

“I will put all the emotion to one side and do my job which is to play well for Rovers. That’s what I will be trying to do.

“We have just got to pull together now for the back end of this season and get ourselves out of trouble.

“That starts with putting in a good performance on Friday.”

Rovers head coach Tony Smith has named an unchanged 19-man squad but George Lawler and Jimmy Keinhorst could come in after missing the heavy loss at Wigan Warriors.

Leeds make just one change with Jamie Jones-Buchanan replacing the suspended Brad Singleton while on-loan Robin Shaun Lunt hopes to feature.

Castleford Tigers make four changes for the trip to Wakefield Trinity with coach Daryl Powell dropping winger Greg Eden.

Cory Aston, Mitch Clark and Matt Cook also drop out with England second-row Oli Holmes hoping to return for the first time since April plus Jake Trueman, Tuoyo Egodo and Jacques O’Neill back in.