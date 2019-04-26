Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: Latest team news

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS have lost three players for Sunday’s crunch visit of Hull Kingston Rovers, but a similar number are back in contention.

Rhinos will be without forwards Brett Ferres, Wellington Albert and Nathaniel Peteru from the side which lost at Wakefield Trinity on Easter Monday.

Adam Cuthbertson.

Ferres has a knee injury, Albert was concussed on Easter Monday and Peteru serves a one-game ban.

However, the pack will be boosted by the return of Adam Cuthbertson – who has missed five of the last six games – and Cameron Smith.

Smith suffered a foot injury in Leeds’ 45-26 loss at Hull KR three weeks ago.

Full-back Jack Walker has not played since damaging a shoulder in the same match, but is also included in Rhinos’ initial squad.

Jack Walker is tackled by Hull KR's Gerorge Lawler.

Veteran forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan and teenage stand-off Callum McLelland both retain their places in the 19 after not playing against Wakefield.

Konrad Hurrell, who scored four tries in the recent defeat at Hull KR, remains sidelined by a hamstring injury and other players on Leeds’ casualty list are Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward, Dom Crosby, Luke Briscoe and Thomas Holroyd.

Rovers are set to give a debut to forward Antoni Maria who joined them this week on loan for a month from Catalans Dragons.

Ryan Lannon is available after a long-term injury and ex-Rhinos duo Danny McGuire and Shaun Lunt are set to return to the line-up, alongside Will Oakes and Ryan Shaw.

Former Rhinos prop Mitch Garbutt drops out from the team which lost to Warrington Wolves on Monday, as do Will Dagger, Tommy Lee and Adam Rooks.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, McLelland, Donaldson, Newman, Trout.

Hull KR: from Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Tomkins, Hauraki, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Harrison, Maria.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.