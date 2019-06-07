Leeds Rhinos ‘will have to be on our mettle’ at Wakefield Trinity

ALL the talk is about which half-back Leeds Rhinos will bring in for next season, but current playmaker Richie Myler is concentrating on the present.

With Leeds linked to Salford Red Devils’ Jackson Hastings and Castleford Tigers’ Luke Gale among others for 2020, plans are certainly gathering pace.

But Myler – who represented England against New Zealand last autumn – is intent only on helping Rhinos pull away from the wrong end of the Super League table.

Leeds – who have extended the contract of in-form hooker Brad Dwyer until the end of 2020 – remain just two points above bottom-placed London Broncos, who they beat in a rare win in their last outing at Magic Weekend.

However, Leeds tonight head to Wakefield, who have already beaten them twice this term.

Myler, 29, insisted: “We are looking forward to it. Obviously we didn’t perform well enough the last time we played there so we know we have to be on our mettle and we can’t wait to play. They’ve been better than us the last times we’ve met.

“They have got a lot of strike and a lot of quality players across the park, but we are looking forward to the challenge and to kicking on from our last game.”

The good news for Leeds is Myler enjoyed arguably his best game of the season against London and, if the former Warrington star can continue that, their hopes of success will be greatly enhanced.

“I thought I tipped my hat in a bit better last week, but we had a couple of key strong performers in that game,” he said. “James Donaldson was absolutely tremendous; he carried the ball so strongly and came up with three line breaks as well. He really proved his worth, but I was a bit happier with my own performance.”