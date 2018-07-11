Attacking style of Super League helps Leeds Rhinos attract Lolohea

NEW signing Tuimoala Lolohea plans to attack Super League when he joins Leeds Rhinos on a three-year contract beginning next season.

“A lot of people have said there is a lot more attacking in Super League and that is the style of play I like to play,” said the 23-year-old Tonga international, who is predominantly a half-back, but can also play at full-back, centre or wing.

“I am looking forward to finding out what the Super League competition is all about.”

Lolohea has played 71 times in Australia’s NRL for New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers, who will release him from the final year of his contract.

He added: “I am really excited. It is a long way from home, but a different challenge for me and something I am looking forward to.

“I want to be part of the Rhinos team and I can hopefully bring my energy to the game over there.

“It will be very different for me and a new way of life.

“I am still really young and this is a big journey for me and I want to make the most of my career and my time in England.”

Rhinos had been in discussions with Lolohea before Kevin Sinfield’s appointment as Leeds’s director of rugby last week, but the player insisted: “The professional level he brought to his whole playing career is going to be massive for the whole team.

“I am looking forward to being part of his team.”

Sinfield said: “We are delighted to have captured a player of the quality of Tui for next season.

“It is rare in the modern game for any Super League club to sign an international-class 23-year-old from the NRL and I am sure he will be a popular addition to our squad.”