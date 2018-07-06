Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos: Stevie Ward looking forward to dawn of new era

THERE WAS a spring in the step of Leeds Rhinos’ players at their first training session under new management, acting-captain Stevie Ward says.

Former Rhinos skipper Kevin Sinfield was yesterday unveiled as Rhinos’ first director of rugby, just four days after the club announced the sacking of long-serving coach Brian McDermott.

TOGETHER AGAIN: Kevin Sinfield and Stevie Ward combine to stop Catalans Zeb Taia back in 2015.

James Lowes, who had a spell as an assistant-boss at Leeds and has been helping out on a part-time basis, is the new first team coach.

Sinfield and Lowes took training for the first time yesterday afternoon and will be in charge when Rhinos visit Castleford Tigers tomorrow.

Confirmation of the new coaching structure has come much sooner than expected and Ward - who inherited the No 13 shirt from Sinfield - said: “It’s good, there were people with a bit of a spring in their step [at training].

“It’s new beginnings, things have changed.

It is exciting and it’s going to be very natural for Kev after being captain for so many years and a lot of the players are inspired by him as well. Stevie Ward

“Hearing the news before we got to training I think all the boys were happy because on one hand there’s something sorted and there’s not much uncertainty anymore and also we respect the people who’ve come in.

“It is going to be interesting to see what happens with Jimmy and Kev at the helm.”

Sinfield left Rhinos three years ago after captaining them to the treble of Challenge Cup, league leaders’ shield and Super League trophy.

He spent 19 years as a player at Leeds and holds club and Super League records for most goals and points.

Only two players have made more appearances for Leeds and Sinfield is the club’s most successful captain.

Lowes played for Hunslet, Leeds and Bradford Bulls and has coached at Salford, Warrington, Bradford and in rugby union with Yorkshire Carnegie

“I think it is a great call,” Ward said of Sinfield’s return to Leeds.

“We’ve been so lucky having Mac for so long and now Kev’s taking over .

“It’s quite remarkable to have played with Kev over the course of a few years and to now see him come back and take over here.

“It is exciting and it’s going to be very natural for Kev after being captain for so many years and a lot of the players are inspired by him as well.”

Of yesterday’s training session, Ward said: “It was good, there was nothing revolutionary, no massive change, it was just introducing what we’ll look like on the field and zoning in on focus.”

Ward, appointed captain after Kallum Watkins suffered a season-ending knee injury, is set to make his comeback tomorrow after missing three games with concussion.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “It has taken a week really to get back to feeling normal after a tough week and a half-two weeks with fogginess and headaches. I had to manage that and you can’t really do anything but rest and take it easy so that was really frustrating.”

Ward returned to the field to play on after clashing heads with Mikolaj Oledzki and admitted that was a mistake.

“I’m not sure how I looked playing on and what my performance was,” he said.

“But there’s no long-term stuff, it’s all good. It has been tough to take, not being able to play.

“I want to get back out there, especially with what has happened this week. We want to get the two points and put a performance in.

“It’s a tough game, but that’s what we want.”