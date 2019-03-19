Dave Furner is hoping for stability for Leeds Rhinos

HEAD COACH Dave Furner is frustrated, but focused, as he plots a way to lead Leeds Rhinos out of a deepening hole.

The eight-times champions are second from bottom in Super League after one win from seven games. Leeds are in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle with this year’s 12th-placed club set to drop into the Championship, but Furner is adamant they can turn things around.

“What it has shown – which is great for the competition – is it is going to be very close,” Furner said of the opening quarter of the season.

“We have just got to look at refocusing each week because it is a long season. I would like to get a bit more stability in the team. We have had some injuries, but I am liking what the squad produce at training and we have just got to keep working hard because I feel the harder you work the luckier you can be.”

Forward Adam Cuthbertson has joined Leeds’s casualty list ahead of Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons, but captain Kallum Watkins is recovering well from a knee problem.