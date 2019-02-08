Dave Furner takes positives as first win eludes Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS are still waiting for their first win under coach Dave Furner after a 34-16 defeat at Wigan Warriors last night.

Rhinos led 6-0 and 12-6, but were 22-12 adrift at the break and could not pull the game from the fire despite an improved second half, defensively. Furner admitted things are not going his side’s way, but insisted he was pleased with their effort and encouraged by aspects of the performance.

David Furner at Wigan Warriors (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The defeat left them without a point after two rounds of Betfred Super League, but Furner reflected: “I thought there were some positive signs.

“At times in the first half we put ourselves in a good position and defended well. A bit of our discipline could have been in yardage and their exit sets.

“In the second half we kept defending for each other.

“They are trying hard, we just didn’t quite execute at times, but there are positive signs there.”

There was an apparent knock-on in the build up to Wigan’s second try and Furner admitted: “When things are going against you sometimes they go against you and I felt that at times. We defended three or four sets at the start of the second half and that took a bit of gas out of us and you could see that.

“We will certainly get better from that game. There was a lot of effort from the players and I can’t fault that.

“I was encouraged with the players, they never gave up. That’s the main thing.”

