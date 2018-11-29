Emerald Headingley’s East Stand to be renamed the Extentia Stand

EMERALD HEADINGLEY’S East Stand will be renamed after Leeds Rhinos agreed a five-year partnership with Yorkshire-based Extentia Group.

Extentia is the brainchild of Leeds entrepreneurs Steve Parkin – whose Clipper Logistics are sponsors of Leeds United, Guiseley FC and Hunslet – and Andy Kendall-Jones. Its Leeds-based businesses Southerns and Space Invader are both involved in the fit out and design of the redeveloped Headingley Stadium.

As part of the sponsorship, the Carnegie Stand will be re-named the Extentia Stand and its cafe bar will have a new look for 2019 season. Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said: “We are delighted to welcome the Extentia Group to our family of partners at Emerald Headingley. The Southerns brand is a fantastic match for the Rhinos given that they started in Bramley and are now part of Extentia Group, a global business that leads the way in its field.”

In a statement, Andrew Kendall-Jones and Steve Parkin said: “This is an exciting time to be involved with Leeds Rhinos as we see Emerald Headingley Stadium transformed with a huge investment by the Rhinos and their partners at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. We are proud of our roots here in Leeds, just like the Rhinos, who do so much for their local community through the Leeds Rhinos Foundation. We are looking forward to bringing our guests to the incredible new facilities and enjoying the unique Rhinos match night atmosphere and hospitality.”