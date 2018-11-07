England v New Zealand: Opportunity knocks as Leeds Rhinos ‘half’ Richie Myler gets surprise third-Test call-up

LEEDS RHINOS’ Richie Myler has gained a surprise chance in England’s third Test against New Zealand at Elland Road.

The scrum-half has not yet played in the series but comes into the starting line-up on Sunday after Sam Tomkins was ruled out with a broken hand.

England coach, Wayne Bennett, at Emerland Headingley. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It emerged the Wigan Warriors star suffered the injury just five minutes into Sunday’s 20-14 win over the Kiwis at Anfield but carried on regardless.

England hope to complete a 3-0 series whitewash but head coach Wayne Bennett is forced into three changes in total.

Ex-Castleford Tigers hooker Daryl Clark has failed to recover from a rib injury suffered last weekend so his place is taken on the bench by Warrington Wolves full-back Stefan Ratchford who makes his first appearance of the season.

Dewsbury-born prop George Burgess starts a four-game ban for eye-gouging so – with no other front-rows – Wigan second-row Joe Greenwood comes into the 17 for his debut. Captain Sean O’Loughlin has also failed to overcome the calf injury he suffered in the first Test.

England have decided not to appeal Burgess’ suspension. Bennett said: “I’m disappointed to lose him but I don’t believe it was a deliberate eye gouge.”

The loss of Burgess leaves England light on props.

Bennett said: “We didn’t expect to lose two in a three-game series. We lost O’Loughlin and now George. But Joe Greenwood could play there. He’s a good athlete. He’s got an opportunity he probably wasn’t going to get, so he’s going to grab it.”