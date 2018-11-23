Ex-England star Jason Robinson admits: "I'd have loved to play for Leeds Rhinos"

JASON ROBINSON wishes he had played for Leeds Rhinos - even if just for one season.

The brilliant winger enjoyed a glittering career, representing England in both codes, scoring remarkable tries wherever he went.

Jason Robinson in the England dressing room at Twickenham

But he never featured for his hometown, famously turning Leeds down as a schoolboy before later joining a star-studded Wigan Warriors.

Robinson, 44, explained; “(Later on) there was never any bids for me, not that I know of anyway. Whether that’s just because I was under contract or what, I’m not sure.

“I did some amazing things rugby-wise but it would have been great - even just for one season - to play for my hometown club. Growing up it was my first dream as a young player; to play for Leeds.

“So, it would have been nice. That said, I didn’t do too bad!”

Robinson switched codes with Sale Sharks in 2000 and went on to win the World Cup three years later.

Leeds Tykes were on the rise then, signing the likes of All Blacks star Justin Marshall, but Yorkshire Carnegie - as now titled - have been stuck in the Championship since 2011.

“It’s massive for the north in general they get back up,” said Robinson. “Yorkshire is the biggest county in the country.

“There’s so many people playing there and so much talent to tap into. There’s a lot of work still to do but it’d be great to see them back in the Premiership. It’s important.”