Fit-again Ablett to captain Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity

Returning forward Carl Ablett will captain Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity tomorrow.

And Rhinos’ director of rugby Kevin Sinfield has confirmed he is looking to bring two players into the squad over the next few weeks.

Leeds 'Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

Stevie Ward was made acting-captain when Kallum Watkins suffered a season-ending knee injury in May.

Adam Cuthbertson skippered the side for three games before Ward returned from concussion in last Sunday’s defeat at Castleford Tigers.

Speaking this morning, Sinfield said Ablett will make his comeback from a calf injury as captain against Wakefield and he added: “Stevie will be in the 17.

“Kallum is our captain, but it’s really important for our development over the next few years that we have a number of top leaders.

Stevie Ward.

“In Kallum’s absence we will have four players who will lead the team at different times. Stevie will be one of them.

“He has done a terrific job as captain so far, but that role needs to be shared between a few of them.”

The leadership group is Watkins, Ablett, Ward, Cuthbertson and Brad Singleton.

Of plans to strengthen Rhinos’ squad for the rest of this season, Sinfield said: “I’ve worked really hard this week just to try and add a couple.

“They might not be in place for Friday night, but I’d like to think over the next couple of weeks the couple in particular I’ve been speaking to may become available for us.

“If they are not, then we go with what we’ve got.”

Asked if Aiton, a hooker, is one of his two leading targets, Sinfield said: “We’ll see”.

Aiton, 33, joined Rhinos ahead of the 2014 campaign from Wakefield Trinity.

He left Rhinos at the end of 2015 to join Catalans Dragons and announced his retirement on medical grounds two months ago following a series of concussions.