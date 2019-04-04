Hull KR 45 Leeds Rhinos 26: Rovers fly high as awful Leeds suffer horrendous loss

IT IS something that has not often been uttered in Super League history but sides must currently truly love the prospect of facing Leeds Rhinos.

Where they were once feared, now they are simply trodden all over.

Hull KR's Ben Crooks and Leeds' Ash Handley compete. (PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Hull KR were the latest side to do just that to them last night, even if the final scoreline does not tell the full picture; part-timers Workington Town might fancy their chances in the Challenge Cup at Headingley next Friday.

Rovers, with full-back Craig Hall excelling, were 30-6 ahead after barely half-an-hour and, though they did their best at times to encourage their beleaguered visitors - who saw Konrad Hurrell score four tries - they were never realistically in danger of letting it slip.

Woeful Leeds, though, are slipping and slipping fast, bottom of the table and looking increasingly like they could become embroiled in a relegation fight.

It is hard to explain just how bad they were at times here.

To put it into context, though, their England Knights full-back Jack Walker did twice put a restart straight into touch - how does that happen at this level? - and a drop-out as well for good measure.

With glaring errors like that, let alone their feeble goalline defence, it is no surprise Dave Furner’s side are in such a state.

Yes, they beat Castleford Tigers in Golden Point extra-time a week previously but that - only a second win all year - clearly did not signal a turn in their fortunes.

Hull KR’s Robbie Mulhern spilled the ball in the opening set but, thereafter, and in direct contrast to their opponents, most things went right for him and his side.

It was hard to work out what was worse; Leeds’ woeful goalline defence or their constant ability to cough up ball.

Rovers started the rout inside just six minutes after the first handling error, Walker spilling coming out of his own 20.

For sides throughout Super League, that is manna from heaven; they know Leeds struggle to protect their own line and so it proved as Rovers accepted the invite.

Tommy Lee was the one to muscle his way through, Hall adding the first of his nine goals.

The excellent Danny McGuire scored in the next set on the back of a penalty although there was a touch of fortune about his effort.

Leeds, to their credit, had actually prevented Mose Masoe barging over only to see the ball squirm free, gifting McGuire - still Super League’s greatest try-scorer - the simplest of scores against his old side.

Rovers should have gone further ahead when some slick interplay in the middle saw Craig Hall sprint clear.

However, the full-back unsuccessfully tried beating opposite number Walker when he had support on either side.

Still, Kane Linnett did get in from McGuire’s kick only for it to be ruled out after replays showed Leeds captain Kallum Watkins being shoved off the ball in backplay.

It would not matter much; Tim Sheens’ side would, in time, be handed plenty more opportunities.

Indeed, it was barely moments later when Junior Vaivai left Cameron Smith and Nathaniel Peteru grounded as he bumped his way clear on another clean break.

That set up position for Linnett to suck in defenders and slip out a wonderful pass for Will Oakes to cross.

Walker sailed the restart straight into touch for the first time, Leeds seemingly wanting to do yet more defence.

McGuire let them off the hook by making a rare error of his own but it was only a brief respite for Furner’s beleaguered side who proceeded to lose the ball yet again.

Hall added a penalty but Leeds, at least, escaped their doldrums long enough to get on the scoresheet themselves.

Brad Dwyer, the hero of last week’s Golden Point win over Castleford, was the architect, zipping away from dummy-half to send Konrad Hurrell over, Liam Sutcliffe converting.

Furner must be so grateful Hurrell is in his ranks. At times, you wonder how the side would have any strike threat if the big Tongan was not around to blitz defenders.

However, his thunderous carries alone would never be enough.

Mitch Garbutt became the second former Leeds player to score against his old club, again getting over when he had no right to, before Vaivai profited from Hall’s cut-out pass, Hall sending over a touchline conversion to lead 30-6 after just 32 minutes.

The visitors got in Rovers half long enough for Hurrell to add his second but there was still time for yet another Leeds error to allow McGuire to slot a drop-goal just before the interval.

Furner’s side did reappear with more threat and, after Brad Singleton scored, they had hope when Hurrell got his hat-trick in the 61st minute.

Rovers had let a 22-8 interval lead slip here to Salford earlier in the season and they started to bomb chances.

Other sides would have punished them but not Leeds as Walker endured his meltdown either side of a Hall penalty.

Josh Drinwater dummied over, too, rendering Hurrell’s fourth try worthless.