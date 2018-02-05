Injury could sideline Leeds Rhinos new boy Peteru for three months

LEEDS RHINOS’ new signing Nathaniel Peteru could be facing up to three months on the sidelines, but Stevie Ward is set to return against Hull KR this week.

Coach Brian McDermott revealed today Peteru suffered a “busted biceps” during his Betfred Super League debut against Warrington Wolves last Thursday.

Nathaniel Peteru.

“We are having it checked out to see the extent of it,” McDermott said.

“He won’t play on Thursday. If he decides not to get it operated on and he’s allowed to – the surgeon says you can carry on without it being op’d on – he’ll probably still have two or three weeks to let it settle down, then carry on.

“If he has to have it op’d on he will be 12 weeks out.”

McDermott said it is “unlikely” Peteru will fly to Australia this weekend ahead of the World Club Challenge on February 16, but added: “It’s a couple of weeks away and it may well settle down in 10 days/two weeks.

“We would take a ‘maybe’.”

Prop Mitch Garbut missed the Warrington game and is a doubt for this Thursday’s clash at Elland Road.

“We are waiting for that to heal,” McDermott said.

“He may make Thursday.”

Ward has not played since undergoing shoulder surgery following last October’s Grand Final.

McDermott said: “He will probably feature on Thursday night. He’s just got to get through his last couple of checks, but all being well he should play.”