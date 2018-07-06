Kevin Sinfield returns to Leeds Rhinos

Club legend Kevin Sinfield is back at Leeds Rhinos after being named as the Super League champions’ first ever director of rugby.

He will form a coaching partnership with another former Rhinos player in James Lowes, who will become first-team coach.

Gary Heatherington announces former captain Kevin Sinfield as the new Director of Rugby at the Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The announcement comes following Monday’s sacking of Brian McDermott, who endured a run of seven straight defeats in Super League.

The new coaching duo will take charge of their first game against local rivals Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

They are in charge initially until the end of the season, at which point a review will be conducted.

“I am delighted and honoured to be offered the chance to return to my club,” said Sinfield, a former Rhinos captain, who steered the club to seven Grand Final titles and two Challenge Cup wins.

Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield is back. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“To follow on from Brian McDermott is a huge challenge but one I am excited about. Brian will be remembered as the most successful coach the club has ever had and his record speaks for itself.

“I enjoyed playing under him and our task now, as a club, is to take the legacy he has helped to nurture and move it forward with a new generation of players.”

Sinfield made his debut for Rhinos in 1997 and his last game was helping them seal another Grand Final victory and with it the famous treble in October 2015.

Since then he has tried his at rugby union with Yorkshire Carnegie, and stepped into the administration side of sport as Rugby Director with the Rugby Football League.

He also won three World Club Challenges and was awarded an MBE for services to rugby league in 2014.

“I have enjoyed my time at the Rugby Football League and I would like to thank Brian Barwick and Ralph Rimmer for supporting my vision for the international team,” added Sinfield.

“I believe the national side are in a position to fulfil their potential under Wayne Bennett and I am happy to continue my work leading into the Autumn series against New Zealand to make sure there is a smooth transition to build on the successful work we have done over the last two years.

“The chance to re-join Leeds Rhinos was too good an opportunity to miss however in my new position I will continue to support the international game, as Leeds Rhinos have always done.”

Kevin Sinfield retired from playing in 2015. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Despite winning another Grand Final in 2017, Rhinos have slipped to ninth in Super League and face a desperate fight to avoid playing in the Qualifiers to avoid relegation from Super League.

Sinfield added: “We have a group of extremely talented players here at the Rhinos but we find ourselves in a hard position at present.

“However, I know there is a mental toughness within this group to show what they can do.

“We have four games remaining in the regular season and all the coaching staff will be doing everything possible to make sure we finish the season in the best possible fashion.”

Lowes comes in after a second spell as coach of rugby union side Yorkshire Carnegie. He has also had a spell as McDermott’s assistant at Leeds.

“I am looking forward to working with James Lowes again,” said Sinfield.

“Jimmy is an excellent coach and one of the most forward thinking coaches in the game and someone who knows this group of players well,”

Explaining the decision, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “After an absence of two and half years, we welcome Kevin Sinfield back home to the Rhinos.

“He will have responsibility for all rugby matters including team selection, preparation, performance and results of the first team.

“He will handle all first team player promotion, retention and recruitment moving forward and oversee our coaching staff management and appraisal.

“Kevin will also have control of the vital link between our academy and the first team working with Head of Academy Coaching Rob Burrow.

“Some of my duties have been transferred to Kevin and with the departure of Brian McDermott we have a new look first team coaching set up until the end of the season.

Kevin will oversee his first training session this afternoon ahead of Sunday’s Betfred Super League game at Castleford Tigers and we look forward to the start of a new era with two big local derbies against the Tigers and then back at Emerald Headingley next Friday against Wakefield,”