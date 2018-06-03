Ladbrokes Challenge Cup: Rhinos’ winger Hall impressed by semi-final foes Warrington

LEEDS RHINOS winger Ryan Hall admits he has been “impressed” by the team that now stands between them and another Wembley appearance.

Leeds were pitted against Warrington Wolves in tonight’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final draw with Super League leaders St Helens facing Catalans Dragons in the other tie at Bolton’s Macron Stadium on Sunday August 5.

Warrington, third in Super League, produced an outstanding performance to beat Wigan Warriors 23-0 in Saturday’s quarter-final.

“I watched that game on TV and they did play really, really well,” admitted Hall, who hopes to go on and secure a third Challenge Cup winner’s medal.

“We’ve played Warrington twice already this season, the first in the opening game at the start of the year when everyone is still scratchy and not knowing what’s going on yet.

“We won that one but then, of course, in the return game at Headingley they did beat us.

Leeds Rhino's Ryan Hall is hoping to go beyond the semi-finals and secure his third Challenge Cup winner's medal. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

“Still, in that match we were good. They’d gone ahead but we came back to take the lead and looked quite commanding – only to let it go again.

“We know Warrington are a good side. They were really impressive when beating Wigan.

“But we know we’ve got a fair chance of beating them if we play to our potential.”

Hall, 30, said he did not want to comment on how talks on his future are progressing.

The prolific England international is out of contract with his hometown club at the end of this season.