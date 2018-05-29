Leeds Rhinos are united in belief they have the answers

leading voices Stevie Ward and Richie Myler are singing off the same hymn sheet as Leeds Rhinos’ season hangs by a thread.

Acting-captain Ward and half-back Myler both believe the reigning Betfred Super League champions have it in them to turn their ailing campaign around. Leeds have tumbled to sixth in the table following a run of only three wins from their last 10 league games and face a tricky Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final against in-form Leigh Centurions at Featherstone on Friday.

Rhinos were without 10 senior players through injury or suspension when they lost 33-20 at Catalans Dragons three days ago, but Ward and Myler are united in insisting there is enough talent in the squad to regain winning form.

“We’ve got some troops out, but we need to stick with it,” said Ward, who was appointed captain last week after Kallum Watkins’s season was ended by a knee injury.

“There’s no lack of confidence and there’s certainly a work ethic there as well. It is just about putting it all together and putting teams under more pressure.”

Under a previous play-off format Rhinos famously won the Grand Final from fifth in the table in 2011 and 2012 and bounced back from the Qualifiers two years ago to claim last season’s title.

Leeds Rhinos' Stevie Ward (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Ward observed: “We’ve been in this situation before.

“We know the drill and it’s time to crack on and work hard to go forward.

“We have to look at certain parts of the game, there’s certain areas we really need to nail and it will come good from there. We do know the answers.”

Myler, a close-season signing from Catalans, is also refusing to use injuries as an excuse.

We are in a tough spot and everyone’s writing us off again, but we will dig deep, we’ll work hard and we’ll get it right. Richie Myler

“We had a team that could still win that game,” he stressed of the defeat in Perpignan.

“There’s no point talking about who’s not out there because they’re not out there.

“The boys that were out there are good enough to win, but if you go to Catalans and don’t start well it will be a long day – and it was.”

Myler added: “We’re the only ones who can fix it.

“We are in a tough spot and everyone’s writing us off again, but we will dig deep, we’ll work hard and we’ll get it right.”