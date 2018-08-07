Leeds Rhinos can’t dwell on Cup exit with Qualifiers looming - Oledzski

Have your say

TEENAGE Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki says his side have no time to mope in the aftermath of their bitterly disappointing Ladbrokes Challenge Cup exit.

They missed out on Wembley following Sunday’s wretched 48-12 semi-final defeat against Warrington Wolves.

However, the under-pressure defending champions must quickly turn their attention to staving off the threat of relegation as Championship side Toulouse Olympique arrive on Saturday in their opening Qualifiers tie.

“This (semi-final) was probably the toughest game we were going to face,” said Oledzki.

“It meant a lot to us. We didn’t finish well in Super League so it was the only thing that could save our season and get some silverware.

“The disappointment hurts much more.

“We know we have to attack the Qualifiers hard, but there is no silverware to win.

“All the boys are hugely disappointed and it is a huge kick in the teeth.

“We were 80 minutes away from Wembley so it is a tough result to take.

“But we can’t dwell on it for too long because that will affect future performances.”

Struggling Leeds have won just one of their last nine matches leaving many onlookers thinking they could be under threat in the weeks ahead.

Oledzki, 19, added: “We have got seven games coming up that are must-win.

“Starting now we are building up towards these games and we are going to do anything and everything to win them.”