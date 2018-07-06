Leeds Rhinos following current trend of appointing a director of rugby

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has returned to the club as their first-ever director of rugby, with the 37-year-old’s role proving to be a growing trend in rugby league.

Former Leeds hooker and assistant coach, James Lowes, will take charge of the coaching duties for the remainder of the 2018 campaign.

Gary Hetherington introduces former captain Kevin Sinfield as the new director of rugby at Leeds Rhinos.

The duo’s performance will be assessed at the end of the season before a decision is made on their long-term future.

Sinfield’s appointment as director of rugby is new ground for the Rhinos and he becomes only the third man in Super League to hold such a role.

Jamie Peacock, who, with Sinfield, won a historic treble with Leeds Rhinos in 2015, was named director of rugby at Hull KR in 2016.

The director of rugby is responsible for the recruitment, development and management of players and coaches at the club.

Hull KR's head of rugby Jamie Peacock.

Earlier this season Rhinos’ rivals Castleford Tigers brought in former player and Sky Sports rugby league analyst, Jon Wells, as their director of rugby.

Further down the divisions in the Championship, Toronto Wolfpack have utilised a director of rugby since their formation in 2016.

Former Bradford Bulls, Great Britain and Wigan Warriors head coach Brian Noble has worked as director of rugby at the Canadian club since the end of 2016.

Leigh Centurions are another high-profile Championship side to employ a director of rugby with former St Helens coach Keiron Cunningham taking up the position in August last year, following his sacking from the current Super League leaders partway through last season.

Castleford Tigers' director of rugby Jon Wells.

Since Peacock’s appointment at Hull KR, the Robins have been relegated from Super League before bouncing back to earn promotion from the second tier at the first time of asking.

However, current standings suggest that they will be locked in another battle to avoid the drop as they languish in 11th place.

Castleford have failed to hit the heights that saw them win the League Leaders’ Shield last season but since Wells’ tenure as director of rugby the club has consistently occupied a place in the top four in 2018.

Toronto have ambitions to play in Super League next season and their head coach and director of rugby duo have overseen a successful first 18 months in the British game.

Toronto Wolfpack director of rugby Brian Noble, right, with head coach Paul Rowley.

Although, it could be argued that their success is more down to their spending power rather than their coaching set-up.

Since Cunnigham’s appointment at Leigh the Centurions have been relegated from Super League but their recent form could see them fighting for a place in the top tier come the Super 8s.

The examples suggest that a new approach from the Rhinos may not be the answer to their current problems, but prying Sinfield from the RFL and bringing him back to the club where he made his name could be the masterstroke that saves the Rhinos’ season.