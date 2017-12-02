Leeds Rhinos: Galloway admits 2018 might be his last season before retiring

LEEDS RHINOS prop Keith Galloway admits he is “leaning towards” 2018 being his last season before retiring.

The ex-Australia international, 32, is currently recovering after a second torn Achilles in less than a year.

Keith Galloway.

Galloway suffered the injury in Leeds’ home win over Hull FC in July meaning he missed out on their Grand Final heroics.

Cruelly, he had only made 13 appearances after fighting back from the same injury suffered on the other leg in September last year.

The combative front-row, who joined from NRL side Wests Tigers at the end of 2015, hopes to return to action early in the new season but conceded he is uncertain about his long-term plans.

“This is the last year of my deal coming up and I’m not too sure if I’d like to stay on or not,” said Sydney-born Galloway.

Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow lift the Super League trophy.

“I’d never say never but I have a young family and three years is a long time to be in another country. I’ll probably lean towards finishing up. I think that but I’m not too sure yet.

“I’ll be 33 at the end of next year. I’ve been around for a while. I started out pretty young in Australia so we’ll see.”

Whatever his decision, Galloway – who missed out on representing Scotland at last year’s Four Nations and the ongoing World Cup due to those injuries – is desperate to make an impact in 2018.

He admits seeing his colleagues lift the Super League title at Old Trafford in October has driven him on.

“Going through what happened in 2016 (fight against relegation) and then what happened individually, it was massive to win the competition,” said the ex-New South Wales State of Origin forward.

“I was delighted for the boys. I would have loved to have been out there but it is what it is.

“It’s given me a bit of motivation to get back out there and push for more silverware next year.

“If it is to be my last year then hopefully we can win something.”

On his injury rehabilitation, Galloway added: “It’s going all right. It’s such a long recovery before I return to the field but I’m doing everything right, heaps of physio and heaps of strength work so it is going okay so far.

“There’s no exact date. I think the shortish you can come back is about six months so I won’t be putting a set time on it but I am hoping for about March.”