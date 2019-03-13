Leeds Rhinos include veteran duo to face London Broncos

LEEDS RHINOS could turn to veteran former England second-rows Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Carl Ablett for Friday’s Super League game against London Broncos.

Neither have played this season for Leeds, who have won just one of their five games so far but both are included in the 19-man squad.

Hull FC make just one change for their visit of Wakefield Trinity with Brad Fash coming in for Mickey Paea (ribs).

Trinity - who will receive a £3.15m loan from Wakefield Council to buy the freehold of Belle Vue - welcome back Matty Ashurst for James Batchelor while Jordan Crowther is preferred to Keegan Hirst.

Featherstone Rovers have signed Cook Island international Makahesi Makatoa.