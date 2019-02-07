Leeds Rhinos’ Josh Walters joins Featherstone Rovers

Have your say

GRAND FINAL hero Josh Walters has left Leeds Rhinos for Featherstone Rovers on a permanent contract.

The 24-year-old second-row/centre scored the try which set up Kevin Sinfield’s decisive conversion when Rhinos beat Wigan Warriors to clinch the treble at Old Trafford in 2015.

Signed from Yorkshire Carnegie Rugby Union Club, he made his Rhinos debut in 2014 and scored nine tries in 60 senior appearances.

Walters also spent time on loan at Hunslet and has played for Rovers on dual-registration, appearing in their Betfred Championship opener at Bradford Bulls last week.

He said: “I’m really excited to get involved.

“I’ve been down for a a couple of games already this year, but it’s good to make the move here.

“It’s a really good squad this year at Featherstone and Ryan Carr has come in as coach.

“He’s done a lot of one-to-one stuff with me already, which is a really positive thing.

“Now I just want to give my all for Featherstone.”

He added: “I just want us to achieve to our potential.

“We’ve got some big name overseas signings with some really good local lads as well, so we can do some big things in the Championship this year.”

Carr believes Walters is a high-quality addition.

“Josh is great to have around,” he said. “He has great energy at training and in the game.

“He brings a lot of enthusiasm, intent and experience. He’s done a lot in a successful career so far and I’m sure he’s got a lot ahead of him too.

“He knows the playing group here and I’ve worked closely with him in the pre-season while he’s been here through dual-reg and he’s been great.

“His versatility is great for us. He’s got a great skillset and he’s only 24, so I envisage he’s still got a heap of improving to do from all the success he’s had, he’s going to have a lot more to come.

“This move should give him more consistency in his game and hopefully get the best out of him for himself and the club.”

Walters signed a new Rhinos contract last year, but did not figure in coach Dave Furner’s long-term plans.

Rovers forwards Jimmy Beckett and Spencer Darley have joined League 1 side Keighley Cougars on a month’s loan deal.