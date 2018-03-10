Leeds Rhinos’ pair glad to be getting the service they crave

WINGER Tom Briscoe believes Leeds Rhinos’ right-edge is finally getting the possession they crave – and Richie Myler is helping make that happen.

Former England international Briscoe got off the mark for the season with a brace of tries in Thursday’s 20-16 win over his former club Hull FC.

All four of the champions’ scores came down the right side with England centre Kallum Watkins crossing twice, too, as Leeds profited from the creativity of scrum-half Myler, the off-season signing from Catalans Dragons.

“Over the last couple of years I think we’ve both felt we wanted more ball,” said Briscoe, referring to his link with Watkins.

“(On Friday) it came and we both scored two tries, so that’s nice and, hopefully, it can continue.

“I thought we looked better in attack. What Richie brings is a bit more of that and I think the more this season goes on the more we’ll see of him. It’s good signs to start with. Our scramble defence was good too and saved a few tries.”

HAPPY DAYS: Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler, right, was intrumental in their win over Hull on Thursday night. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Myler, 27, has the unenviable task of replacing Rhinos legend Danny McGuire in Brian McDermott’s side following the captain’s move to Hull KR.

Some of his passing, though, was superb, not least a long, floated effort for Briscoe’s first as Leeds built up a 10-0 lead inside 15 minutes.

They led 20-6 midway through the second half but the visitors responded both times and it meant the West Yorkshire club really had to strain every sinew to hold on.

“I thought we started well, then we got a bit scrappy in the end,” said Briscoe, as Leeds – out of action the week before due to a postponed game versus Catalans – responded to defeat at Widnes.

“It was a hard-fought win and nice to get two points on the board, especially after the game against Widnes.

“We wanted to bounce back from that. The game last week was cancelled so we had a bit more of a rest and a longer build-up. To come out and win a tough game was good.

“Hull are a very good attacking side and they threw a lot at us and really challenged us, so in the end it was a good, solid win.”

It was Leeds’s first return to Headingley – currently undergoing a major revamp – since last September. Fans were allowed on a section of the new South Stand for the first time and a temporary North Stand was also in place.

THANKING YOU: Leeds Rhinos' Tom Briscoe scores the second try of the match against Hull FC. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Briscoe, 27, said: “It felt good. Obviously, it wasn’t the best of Headingley, but it was still a good atmosphere and definitely better than the end of last season.”

Leeds head to St Helens for another televised game on Friday.