Leeds Rhinos prop Garbutt to miss rest of season following surgery

PROP Mitch Garbutt has become the second Leeds Rhinos player to be ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The former Brisbane Broncos forward has missed the Rhinos' last two games with the injury and the club took the decision to have the operation in order to restore him to full fitness for 2019.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "Mitch is done for the the year which is really unfortunate for him and the team.

"He has been playing with pain all year in his knee and we opted to get it sorted with surgery.

"Once the surgeon has gone in, there has been a fair bit to repair work that was needed and that will mean Mitch is out for a couple of months as he recovers.

"It is really tough for him because he is big part of our squad but I know he will come back even stronger now we have got the issue sorted."

Meanwhile, Sinfield has brought in winger Luke Briscoe for Sunday's Super 8s Qualifiers against London Broncos in Ealing to place of England international Ryan Hall, who has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Loose forward Stevie Ward is set to return after recovering from a head injury, taking the place of the suspended Dom Crosby, and full-back Jack Walker is included after shaking off a hamstring injury.