Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions: Venue works in Leigh’s favour says Baldwinson

SINCE JOINING Leigh Centurions on loan, front-rower Jordan Baldwinson hasn’t been able to get away from his old clubs.

The Wakefield Trinity man’s debut was 13 days ago against Featherstone Rovers and tonight he will be back at LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, when Leigh face Leeds Rhinos in a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Jordan Baldwinson.

Baldwinson is eligible for the tie, switched from Emerald Headingley due to Test cricket, as Trinity are out of the Cup. He predicted playing at Featherstone for Leigh against Leeds will be “a bit of a weird feeling”, but said: “I think it will suit us, playing on a bit of a slope and Leigh are no strangers to playing there.

“It will give us a slight advantage, but Leeds are a tough outfit and they know how to win games.

“It will be a tough, hard-fought battle and it will be good to see a few familiar faces and get out on the pitch against a few of the boys I used to play with.”

The 23-year-old, who starred in the Championship with Rovers, joined Wakefield from Rhinos at the end of last season.

The loan move was a step back, but he stressed: “I am really enjoying it. Since the first day I got there they have been really welcoming. I went to Wakefield hoping to get a bit more game time, but unfortunately it has not happened like that.

“Coming here has given me chance for a load of game time and it is really putting me in good stead – though it was tough playing against Fev. I am just trying my best to help Leigh get into the top-four.”

Of Leigh’s chances tonight, Baldwinson noted: “We are only two games away from Wembley. It is up for grabs. It will be a tough ask to beat Leeds, but Leigh beat Salford in the last round and nobody expected that to happen, so you never know.”