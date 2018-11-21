Lolo’s here! Leeds Rhinos’ new signing Tuimoala Lolohea has arrived at Headingley

The first of Leeds Rhinos’ overseas recruits has touched down at Emerald Headingley.

New Zealand-born half-back Tuimoala (Tui) Lolohea arrived in England this morning and immediately headed to Leeds for a look around his new surroundings.

Leeds Rhinos' new half-back Tui Lolohea is unveiled at Headingley this morning. Picture: Gerard Binks Photography.

The 23-year-old has joined Rhinos from Wests Tigers on a three-year contract.

He began his career with New Zealand Warriors and has 71 appearances in the NRL to his name as well as being capped by Tonga and the Kiwis.

“I’m excited to be a part of this club and hopefully I can come and add something value with what I know and what I can do on the field and we can get another premiership,” he said.

Lolohea, who played for New Zealand at Headingley in 2015, was greeted by snow and sleet showers on his first day in England.

He will train with Rhinos for the first time tomorrow and added: “It is really good to be here.

“Leeds offered me a three-year contract to come here and I am going to put my best foot forward and show the league community and the fans what I can do.

“I am really excited and I can’t wait for the season to come around.”

For more see tomorrow’s Yorkshire Evening Post and check back at yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk later.