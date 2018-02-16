Melbourne Storm 38 Leeds Rhinos 4: Errors cost us dearly, admits coach McDermott

Have your say

COACH BRIAN McDermott and captain Kallum Watkins admitted Leeds made too many errors to give themselves a chance in the World Club Challenge showdown at Melbourne Storm.

Rhinos struck first through Ryan Hall, but were outclassed for the rest of the game as the NRL champions showed their class to run out 38-4 victors.

“I never thought we had a grip of the game in the first half, but we didn’t lose it either,” McDermott said.

“It was a contest, but the errors killed us a bit in the first half, they gassed us out. I thought their defence was outstanding and the longer the game went on the better it got.

“I thought our forwards were outstanding, but we played without our four biggest forwards and ultimately that told.”

Leeds lost Jack Walker and Stevie Ward in the first half and Joel Moon hobbled off in the final moments.

Kallum Watkins goes on the attack.

Walker could need minor surgery on a knee problem and initial indications were Ward had torn a calf muscle.

Captain Kallum Watkins felt Leeds contributed to their own downfall.

“It was very tough,” he said.

“We wanted to back ourselves and play a bit, but we shot ourselves in the foot a bit, especially in the first half.

Ryan Hall touches down to give Leeds Rhinos an early lead.

“We gave them too many opportunities.

“It was the same at the start of the second half, we made an error and they punished us.

“They are clinical and they showed what a good side they are.

“There’s plenty for us to learn, but I am proud of the attitude we showed and the effort.

“We will learn from this.”