New era starts for Burrow at Leeds Rhinos

ROB Burrow begins his new role as Leeds Rhinos’ head of academy admitting the club’s current crop of youngsters have “similarities” with some of their famous predecessors.

The ex-Great Britain scrum-half, 35, finished his illustrious playing career with an eighth Grand Final success in blue and amber colours last October.

Having came through the Headingley ranks with the likes of Danny McGuire, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Richie Mathers, Burrow now takes a youthful Rhinos side to Coventry Bears tomorrow night.

Although some first-teamers like Jordan Lilley, Ash Handley and Josh Walters will feature in the pre-season game, there are also plenty of Under-19 squad members.

“I am looking forward to it,” said Burrow, ahead of his first coaching outing.

“It is a bit like when you are a player after you have been in pre-season for so long and you are desperate for a match. Without a game, it gets a bit monotonous even for the coaches!

“We’ve a number of young lads in the side this year and it will be interesting to see these 16-year-olds playing against men. The young lads are big and physical but naturally their game is underdeveloped and it will be a good test for them.

“It is early days so far but, as a coaching team, we are optimistic about this group. There are similarities with an earlier era and hopefully this can be another strong generation.”

Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers are “extremely disappointed” after failing to complete a deal for prolific ex-Toulouse winger Kuni Minga.

The Papuan scored 53 tries in just 45 games for the French club during the last two seasons in Championship and League 1 but needed to have played 75 per cent of their competitive fixtures to gain a ‘governing body endorsement’ from the RFL.

Minga, 24, played 73.7 per cent so the agreed deal fell through.

Danny Houghton will captain Hull FC in 2018, with Scott Taylor named as vice-captain.