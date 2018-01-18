Rhinos’ World Club Challenge clash in Melbourne set for live TV coverage

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos’ World Club Challenge tie at Melbourne Storm next month will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.

The game, at Melbourne’s AAMI Park, on Friday, February 16 (9am UK time) will be Rhinos’ eighth World Club Challenge and their first in Australia.

Sky Sports have also confirmed they will broadcast the Betfred Super League game between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC on Saturday, February 10, which will be played at the WIN Stadium, Wollongong (8.45am UK time).

It is the first time a Super League fixture will be played outside Europe.

Sky Sports will showcase the history-making game on Main Event.

The following week the two English clubs will take part in the first double-header games between Super League and NRL teams at a single venue when Hull play St George Illawarra Dragons and Wigan Warriors face South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium, Sydney on Saturday, February 17.

Sky Sports will show both fixtures live on Main Event (Hull FC v St George Illawarra, 6.45am UK time, Wigan Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, 8.45am).

Sky Sports head of rugby league, Neville Smith, said: “We are delighted to be showing the World Club Challenge once again, as well as the first-ever Super League match to be played outside of Europe and an outstanding double-header in Sydney.

“These matches are going to be a tremendous part of another massive season of rugby league on Sky Sports.”