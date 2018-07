Have your say

Headingley hero Kevin Sinfield - the greatest captain in the club’s history - today rejoined the club as Rhinos’ first director of rugby.

Former Leeds player and Bradford Bulls coach James Lowes has been appointed first team coach and the due will work together to prepare the side for Sunday’s derby at Castleford Tigers.

Former captain Kevin Sinfield back as the new Director of Rugby at the Leeds Rhinos.

Watch Sinfield, who skippered Leeds to seven Grand Final wins, discuss his Rhinos return.”