Super League Fixtures – 2019: Leeds Rhinos handed tough opener at Warrington Wolves

LEEDS RHINOS start their 2019 Betfred Super League campaign with a televised trip to Warrington Wolves on Saturday February 2 (5pm).

New head coach Dave Furner then takes his side to champions Wigan Warriors - the Australian’s former club - on Friday February 9 with Leeds’ opening four games away from home as building work continues at Emerald Headingley.

David Furner

Their first game at Headingley will be a televised match against Wakefield Trinity on Friday March 1.

The Dacia Magic Weekend will be played on the second Bank Holiday weekend in May (Round 16) with fixtures and the venue for the 2019 festival to be confirmed next week.

Each team will play 29 fixtures – 14 at home and 14 away, plus the Magic round – meaning they play seven of the other 11 teams three times, and the other four twice.

That fixture pattern has been determined by the teams’ finishing positions in 2018.

Old Trafford will stage the 22nd Grand Final on Saturday October 12, the culmination of a return to the Top Five Play-Offs which produced the original Grand Final in 1998 – when Jason Robinson’s famous try set up Wigan’s 10-4 win against Leeds.

That means the winners of the League Leaders’ Shield could take a direct passage to Old Trafford with victory in a single home match in the second round of the Play-Offs – whereas the team finishing fifth would have to win three away matches to make the Grand Final.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: “The 2019 season will mark a change of direction for the Super League, and the start of exciting new beginnings.

“We want our fans to be really excited about that first weekend, and how better to do that than with a Saints-Wigan derby, pitting the champions against their local rivals who were also last year’s League Leaders? And then to follow it up with a Hull derby?

“We’re equally excited about the extra Saturday games which our broadcast partners at Sky Sports are showing in the early stages of the season, allowing the drama of the opening round of matches to unfold throughout the weekend.

“Throw in the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and the Sydney Roosters, the unique appeal and challenge of Super League’s Easter weekend – and of course the season builds to a real climax with the battle for places in the Top Five Play-Offs, building to the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.”

Super League fixtures 2019

February

Sat 2: Warrington (A)

Fri 8: Wigan (A)

Sun 17: Salford (A)

Fri 22: St Helens (A)

March

Fri 1: Wakefield (H)

Fri 8: Hull FC (A)

Fri 15: London (H)

Sat 23: Catalans (A)

Thu 28: Castleford (H)

April

Thu 4: Hull KR (A)

Fri 19: Huddersfield (H)

Mon 22: Wakefield (A)

Sun 28: Hull KR (H)

May

Fri 3: Salford (A)

Thu 16: Castleford (H)

June

Sun 9: Wakefield (A) Fri 14: Wigan (H)

Fri 21: St Helens (A)

Sun 30: Catalans (H)

July

Sun 7: Castleford (A)

Fri 12: Hull KR (H)

Sun 21: BHull FC (H)

August

Fri 2: Huddersfield (A)

Fri 9: Catalans (H) Sun 18: St Helens (H)

September

Sun 1: London (A) Fri 6: Salford (H)

Fri 13: Warrington (H)