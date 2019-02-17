Sydney Roosters' Ryan Hall looking to have same success as ex-Leeds Rhino Adrian Morley

RYAN HALL admits he will have achieved something “pretty special” even if Sydney Roosters fans mention him in the same breath as Adrian Morley.

The England winger, 31, is preparing to make his bow for the NRL club after joining from Leeds Rhinos.

Morley made the same switch from Headingley after joining the Roosters at the end of 2000 and went on to play more than 100 games for the club.

The formidable forward earned legendary status, becoming one of the few Englishmen to truly make their mark in the Australian game.

Morley played second-row in their 2002 Grand Final success over New Zealand Warriors - their first Premiership in 27 years - and helped them reach the next two Grand Finals, too, before joining Warrington Wolves in 2007.

Asked if the club’s fans still talk about the ex-England captain now, Hall admitted: “They do.

“They hold him in very high regard and rightly so as well as his reputation Down Under is massive.

“They are very proud of their history at the Roosters going right back to the early days. “I’ve learned that and they’re quite eager to show what they have won over the past years and as part of that is players who have done well within them.

“Moz is certainly one of those. His name’s on the board for player of the year which they like to recognise from past years.

“He’s on there a few times and it’s good to see an English guy on there.”

Hall, currently recovering from an ACL injury, has made the move later in his career, signing a two-year deal after scoring 231 tries in 328 games for hometown Leeds.

He hopes to make the same impression as his former England team-mate Morley but conceded: “Obviously it’s quite a big task as he was there for quite a number of years and set quite a bar.

“I've come at a bit of a disadvantage straightaway with the injury - I have to overcome that before I start doing things - but certainly it’s something to aim for.

“If a Sydney Roosters fan can mention my name in same sentence as Adrian Morley’s then you know I think I’ll have achieved something pretty special.”

Morley was a try-scorer in Roosters’ 2003 World Club Challenge win over St Helens and will be an intrigued fan as the Sydney side tackle Wigan for that honour again tonight.

Hall won the World Club Challenge with Leeds against Manly Sea Eagles in 2012, finishing on the losing side another five times, including last year’s event against Melbourne Storm in Australia.

He said: “It’s always a big deal.

“Every year you win the Grand Final, the World Club is mentioned pretty much in the first training session back in pre-season.

“So it does carry real value over the pre-season and gives you something to aim for.

“In 2012, it was a great year for me as obviously I scored the two tries in that game and got man of the-match in that as well so obviously it’s a great game for me to look back on in my career.

“Unfortunately I can’t play in this one but it’ll be great to see the sides in action.”