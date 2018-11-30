Tongan international Konrad Hurrell touches down for Leeds Rhinos

Have your say

MARQUEE signing Konrad Hurrell admitted to being “excited and nervous” at the start of his new career with Leeds Rhinos.

The Tongan international centre arrived in England on Friday morning and immediately headed to Emerald Headingley for a first look around his new surroundings.

Konrad Hurrell pushes aside England captain Sean O'Loughlin during last year's World Cup semi-final. Picture: Andrew Cornaga/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ

Hurrell, signed from Gold Coast Titans on a three-year contract, will make his first appearance for Rhinos in the Boxing Day Wetherby Whaler challenge game against Wakefield Trinity.

He said: “I am excited to be here. I signed my contract a while ago and I just wanted to be here.

“I’m finally, finally here and I’m a bit nervous, but I am looking forward to it.”

Hurrell is a key part of Rhinos’ jigsaw as they look to rebuild under new coach David Furner.

I’ve heard a lot of good stuff about the club so it is good to be a part of it Konrad Hurrell

“I’ve heard a lot of good stuff about the club so it is good to be a part of it,” added the 27-year-old.

Hurrell is Rhinos’ second overseas signing to arrive at the club after countryman Tui Lolohea.

Their other marquee recruit, Australian forward Trent Merrin, is due in Leeds next week.

Full interview in Saturday’s YEP.