Trialist PNG international Wellington Albert set for surprise Leeds Rhinos debut at Hull KR

Trialist Wellington Albert could make a surprise debut for Leeds Rhinos away to Hull KR on Thursday.

Rhinos coach Dave Furner has named 18 players in his initial squad and Albert will be added if paperwork is cleared in time.

Leeds Rhinos head coach, Dave Furner. PIC: Gerard Binks/JPIMedia

The Papua New Guinea Test prop became a free agent when Widnes Vikings went into administration in March and began training with Leeds last week.

Rhinos are without teenage prop Tom Holroyd who suffered an ankle injury in last week’s win over Castleford Tigers.

Richie Myler will serve a one-match ban, but Adam Cuthbertson is available after injury and Tui Lolohea is also in contention.

Rovers’ squad will be selected from the 17 beaten at St Helens last week, plus ex-Leeds duo Danny McGuire and Robbie Mulhern.

Leeds Rhinos’ initial squad is: Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman.