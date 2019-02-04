Warrington Wolves duo hit with bans after foul play in Leeds Rhinos victory

Have your say

TWO Warrington Wolves players have been banned for dangerous tackles in their opening night win over Leeds Rhinos - which is good news for Hull KR.

Veteran ex-England back-row Ben Westwood was charged with Grade C dangerous contact by the RFL match review panel today and handed a two-match penalty notice.

Warrington's Toby King looks to tackle Catalans Dragons' Tony Gigot in last year's Challenge Cup final. (SWPix)

Team-mate Toby King was hit with a Grade B dangerous throw in the impressive 26-6 victory over Leeds and has been handed a one-match ban.

Unless they successfully appeal, both players will miss the visit of Hull KR on Saturday and former Wakefield Trinity star Westwood will also sit out the trip to Huddersfield Giants on Friday February 22.