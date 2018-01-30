Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos: Squads named

Have your say

All three of Leeds Rhinos’ new signings are set to make their debut in Thursday’s Betfred Super League season-opener at Warrington Wolves.

Half-back Richie Myler - signed from Catalans Dragons - and fellow former Warrington star Brad Dwyer, a hooker, have been named in coach Brian McDermott’s first 19-man squad of the campaign, along with prop Nathaniel Peteru.

Prop Mitch Garbutt is included despite suffering a dead leg in Rhinos’ final pre-season game, at Featherstone Rovers last Friday.

There is no place for forwards Stevie Ward (shoulder) or Brett Ferres (knee), who both underwent surgery following last year’s Grand Final triumph and prop Keith Galloway (Achilles) remains on the casualty list.

Half-back Tyrone Roberts, who played alongside Peteru at Gold Coast Titans, is poised to make his first Wolves appearance.

Their squad also includes recruits Mitch Brown (from Leigh Centurions), Bryson Goodwin (South Sydney Rabbitohs), and Ben Murdoch-Masila (Salford Red Devils).

Rhinos’ 19-man squad is: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Liam Sutcliffe, Ryan Hall, Joel Moon, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett, Brad Dwyer, Brett Delaney, Anthony Mullally, Mitch Garbutt, Nathaniel Peteru, Jack Ormondroyd, Jack Walker.

Warrington’s 19-man squad is: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Tom Lineham, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Matty Russell, Morgan Smith, Ben Westwood.