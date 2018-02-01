Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos: Tough start for new Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins

THERE could be few tougher assignments for Kallum Watkins in his first Super League game as Leeds Rhinos captain than heading to Warrington Wolves.

Granted, his side are defending champions and their opponents were caught up struggling at the other end of the table last season.

In that regard, it does not appear like any sort of gargantuan test.

Nevertheless, the Halliwell Jones Stadium is far from a happy hunting ground for the West Yorkshire club who, strangely, have not won a league game there since 2010.

Then, Watkins was still only 19 years-old, clearly a talented centre who had played in the World Club Challenge earlier that season but missed most of the campaign due to knee reconstructive surgery.

Now, however, he is established as one of the sport’s finest players, who featured in the 2017 World Cup final for England and just last month took over the Leeds captain’s armband from Danny McGuire.

Leeds Rhinos' captain Kallum Watkins. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Admittedly, he is baffled why Rhinos have come up short so often at Warrington.

“When we’ve gone there we haven’t performed,” he said.

“They have been the better side, but for us we need to start the game well – not dip our toe in – go in full pelt and give it the best we’ve got.

“As long as we are doing our job as a team, we’re just looking forward to being out there and playing well.

It is early in the year so we know there'll be things that might not go so well, but the stuff we have been working on throughout pre-season we need to put into action in the game.

“Obviously it is early in the year so we know there’ll be things that might not go so well, but the stuff we have been working on throughout pre-season we need to put into action in the game.”

Leeds need to find their feet quickly given they have the small matter of a World Club Challenge with Melbourne – in Australia for the first time – in a little over two weeks’ time.

Clearly, that could quite easily be perceived as a distraction ahead of tonight’s contest and next Thursday’s clash with Hull KR at Elland Road. Watkins, who has won the title once before against Manly Sea Eagles in 2012, maintains that is not the case.

But he did say: “It is in our minds, of course it is.

“It is the ultimate test and we want to be successful at it.

“It is a hard place to get to, you have to win your own competition to be in it, but we are focused on doing well in each match.

“Obviously that fixture is coming close, but if we can perform well in the Warrington and Hull KR games leading up to it, it will help us gain confidence.

“Melbourne is an exciting challenge for us as a club and the games are massive in terms of that.”

Warrington are undergoing a period of transition after Tony Smith, the former Leeds coach, paid the price for finishing ninth last term.

They slumped just 12 months after lifting the League Leaders’ Shield and the Australian – the competition’s longest-serving coach having joined in 2009 – made way for former St George Illawarra coach Steve Price.

Thirteen players have departed, too, but Price maintained: “I can’t control what’s happened in the past, it’s all about new beginnings.

“The whole organisation have really embraced the change. There’s a really positive vibe with all the new players I’ve brought into the organisation.

“Leeds first up is a great start. You always want to be playing the best and they’re the reigning premiers so hopefully we’ll get a sell-out crowd at the Halliwell Jones.”

Warrington fans must wait to see one of Price’s six new signings, prop Sitaleki Akauola, who is injured.

But there is much anticipation over the arrival of Ben Murdoch-Masila, a £170,000 buy from Salford, and Australian half-back Tyrone Roberts, who is a marquee signing with a target on his head.

“Tyrone will thrive on that,” Price said. “He’s going really well, he’s embracing the change and just wants to get out there and play footy.”