WATCH: Brad Dwyer’s instincts kick Leeds Rhinos into life

LEEDS RHINOS matchwinner Brad Dwyer admits his “crazy” drop goal success is unlikely to ever happen again.

The hooker proved the star of the show as he struck an unlikely 42m effort to seal the first-ever televised Super League Golden Point extra-time victory as Leeds edged out derby rivals Castleford Tigers 21-20 on Thursday night.

It was remarkable, in particular, because the 25-year-old had never previously struck a drop-goal in his entire career.

Indeed, Leeds coach Dave Furner could be seen expressing his shock and dismay as the former Warrington Wolves player lined it up – only to erupt in joy as bottom-placed Rhinos secured just a second win of the season.

“It’s pretty crazy really,” conceded man-of-the-match Dwyer.

“It’s just one of those moments that you have to soak in and enjoy. It’s probably never going to happen again and it’s pretty ironic really. With the tough start we’ve had we have been so close in so many games. Then, the one we do get is a very big one like that.

Brad Dwyer is mobbed by team-mates after kicking Rhinos to victory (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“I was thinking a couple of times if I get a chance here I’ll have a go. I was at 13 (loose forward) and Matt (Parcell) was still on so I thought we’d see where we end up and if we do get a chance I wouldn’t mind having a go.

“The one before Sutty (Liam Sutcliffe) spooned so I thought ‘Why not?’”

Of all the Leeds players, Dwyer was probably about fifth choice to have a strike but his confidence was merited.

Rhinos had been 20-4 ahead going into the final quarter only to squander a lead for the third successive game.

It’s just one of those moments that you have to soak in and enjoy. Brad Dwyer

Against Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons, they eventually lost but Dwyer helped turn that tide.

He said: “It’s massive for us, It’s one we’ve needed. We needed something like that and hopefully now we push on and see where that takes us.

“It’s a weird thing. We have been in control of so many games and had spells like that (losing leads). It’s something we will have to fix. Sometimes it is just momentum.

“Sometimes it just takes moments and an occasion like that tonight to just get you out of that.

“Hopefully that’s us now and we can build on it.”

They head to Hull KR for another televised game next Thursday and Dwyer is certainly enjoying his rugby again having struggled to impress then head coach Brian McDermott when he first arrived last year.

Current chief Furner is making the most of his talents and Dwyer admitted: “I’ve a lot of belief at the minute. Things are starting to fall into place for me.”

He added: “Hopefully I can be consistent and this environment I’m in now I do feel like I’m thriving and hopefully with the team we can come together.”